Man arrested after large amounts of cocaine and cannabis was uncovered in Aylesbury

On Wednesday afternoon (27 July) the police force arrested a 39-year-old man from London.

He was apprehended by police officers after they checked his car.

Within the vehicle which was pulled over on Avalon Street, the force found large quantities of cocaine, cannabis, and money.

The man was arrested at the scene and subsequently charged on suspicion of three offences.

He was charged with one count each of possession with the intent to supply a class A and B drug, in this case cocaine and cannabis.

He is also acused of driving whilst disqualified.

Currently the 39-year-old remains in police custody, ahead of a hearing at court scheduled to proceed later today.