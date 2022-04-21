Man arrested after alleged late night stabbing in Aylesbury

Thames Valley Police received reports of an altercation taking place in Aylesbury at around 00:50am on Good Friday (15 April).

Officers believe a man was stabbing during the disturbance which took place on Bicester Road.

A man was taken to hospital with what police believe were stab wounds following the fight.

Police intelligence suggest the two men involved knew each other.

A Thames Valley Police spokesman told The Bucks Herald: “At around 00:05am on Friday officers were called to Bicester Road to reports of an affray.

“One man, in his thirties had received what are thought to be stab wounds to his arm.

"He was taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be serious.

“A man in his thirties from Aylesbury has been arrested in connection with this incident and he has been bailed.

“Our investigation is ongoing and we believe the parties involved are known to each other.