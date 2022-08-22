Man and woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries' after A41 collision in Aston Clinton
A man and a woman were rushed to hospital due to injuries sustained in a collision on the A41 in Aston Clinton.
At roughly 2.45am on Saturday (20 August), a silver Nissan Pulsar collided with a roundabout on the A41 by the Aston Clinton Bypass at the junction with Aston Clinton Road.
The driver of the car and the front seat passenger, a man and a woman in their 20s, sustained ‘serious injuries, Thames Valley Police reports.
Both were still in hospital, yesterday afternoon (21 August).
Investigating officer, PC Danielle Layton, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, said: “We are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to please come forward.
“I’d ask anyone travelling in the local area around the time of the incident to please check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured something that could help the investigation.
“You can submit any footage via our dedicated online portal.
“Anyone with information can call 101 or make a report online, quoting reference 43220372898.”