Man and woman from Luton arrested for alleged cocaine dealing offences in Aylesbury neighbourhood

Two arrests were made in the neighbourhood

A man and woman from Luton were arrested in Aylesbury yesterday for their alleged involvement in the supply of class A drugs.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 33-year-old man and a 42-year-old woman, both from Luton, were approached by police officers on Connaught Road just before 12pm.

They were in a car when the officers approached, after the vehicle and individuals were searched, they were arrested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the pair were held in custody overnight and remain under investigation. They are suspected of possession with the intent to supply cocaine and being involved in the supply of cocaine.

A spokesperson for the police force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”