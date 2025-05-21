Man and woman arrested in Aylesbury neighbourhood suspected of dealing drugs

Two individuals were arrested in the neighbourhood

A man and woman were arrested in Aylesbury yesterday, suspected of dealing drugs in the town.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bucks Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thames Valley Police confirmed a man, 41, and a woman, 36, were arrested in Culpepper Close just after 3pm yesterday.

According to the police force, the individuals were in a vehicle on the estate when they were stopped by officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After being searched and arrested, the pair remain under police investigation on suspicion of possession with the intent to supply cannabis, being concerned in the supply of cannabis, being in possession of a weapon for the discharge of a noxious liquid and being in possession of criminal property.

Thames Valley Police adds that both were kept in police custody overnight. A spokesperson for the force said: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”