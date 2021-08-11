Man and woman arrested for supplying drugs in Aylesbury after police raid
Officers broke into the property yesterday afternoon.
A man and woman from Aylesbury were arrested after Thames Valley Police found class B drugs in their property yesterday (August 10).
Officers broke into a property on York Place suspecting the occupants of that address of supplying drugs.
A 34-year-old man and 32-year-old woman were arrested by the Aylesbury Vale Stronghold team on suspicion of drug supply offences.
Police officers forced their way into the building just after 3pm, discovering a substantial quantity of Cannabis and Ketamine once inside.
Both drugs are classified as class B controlled substances.
The arrested pair have since been released from custody, officers say their investigation into the incident is ongoing.
