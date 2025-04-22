Man, 82, admits to committing 'dreadful' Aylesbury assault after victim was hospitalised

He was found guilty at Aylesbury Crown Court on Friday

A man has been convicted of hospitalising a woman in what the police has described as a ‘dreadful’ assault.

Terrence Clarke, aged 82, of Buckingham Street, Aylesbury, pleaded guilty to one count of Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent following a hearing at Aylesbury Crown Court today.

Clarke was originally charged with attempted murder, but an assault charge was agreed at court.

At around 12.40am on New Year’s Day, Clarke assaulted the victim, an 81-year-old woman, at his home address. She sustained a serious head injury, which required hospital treatment, Aylesbury Crown Court heard.

Clarke was arrested the same day and was charged the following day.

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Will Crowther, head of the Major Crime Unit, said: “This is a very sad case where Terrence Clarke has inflicted a dreadful head injury to the victim.

“It is only through the excellent medical care that the victim received that she survived this ordeal.

“My thoughts remain with the victim and her family as she continues to recover.”

Clarke is being held in police custody ahead of his sentencing which is scheduled for July 17.