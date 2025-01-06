Man, 80, charged with Aylesbury murder after individual dies in block of flats

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been formally charged with murder in connection with a death in Aylesbury on Friday (3 January).

This morning (6 January), Thames Valley Police confirmed that Peter Kindell, aged 80, of Silverdale Close, Aylesbury, was charged with murder, possession of an offensive weapon in public and possession of a bladed article.

His arrest is linked to a death in the county town on Friday when emergency services were called to Silverdale Close at around 4:20pm.

Paramedics from the South Central Ambulance Service found a man in his 70s with serious injuries at a block of flats in the neighbourhood. Thames Valley Police has confirmed that the man died at the scene.

Kindell is being held in police custody and will appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court today.

Thames Valley Police previously confirmed that the family of the victim had been contacted and were being supported by specially trained officers.

A police force spokesperson said: “Our thoughts are with the family at this difficult time.”

On Saturday Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nick Hind, of the Major Crime Unit, said: “Firstly, I would like to wish my condolences to the family of the man who sadly died following this incident.

“We have launched a murder investigation and I recognise the concern this will cause in the local community. However, we have made an arrest and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and two parties are known to each other.

“We are confident that there is no wider risk to the community at this time, and I would urge anybody who has any concerns to please speak to any of our officers at the scene.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, but would ask if anyone believes they could have information that could assist our investigation to please get in touch on 101 or by making a report online quoting reference 43250003999.

“Or, if you do not wish to speak to the police you can anonymously contact the independent Charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”