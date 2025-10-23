Man, 78, and woman, 71, charged with murdering 100-year-old in Buckinghamshire
Jeremy Mogford, aged 78, of St Giles, Oxford, and Sarah Pickering, aged 71, of Back Lane, Guildford, Surrey, have been charged in connection with the death of a woman in Bledlow Ridge.
Thames Valley Police confirmed this morning that both of them were charged with murder and attempted murder. Mogford denies all charges brought against him by the police.
Their charges relate to the death of Pamela Mogford, on February 15, 2022. Pickering and Mogford appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court and Oxford Crown Court today via video links, both have been released on bail. They are due back in court on March 13, 2026.