Man, 65, charged over drugs offences at Aylesbury Crown Court as part of Bucks organised crime gang

A 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug offences as part of an organised crime group investigation in Bucks.

Terence Lock, 65-years-old, of Neptune Terrace, Sheerness, Kent will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (December 2).

He was charged with the following offences this Friday (November 26):

Court

-Conspiracy to supply class A drugs contrary to Section 1(1) of the criminal Law Act 1977;

-Participating in activities of an Organised Crime Group contrary to Section 45 Serious Crime Act 2015 ;

-Committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice contrary to Common Law;

-Encouraging / assisting in the commission of indictable offences believing one / more will be committed contrary to Section 46 and 58 Serious Crime Act 2000