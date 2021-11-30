Man, 65, charged over drugs offences at Aylesbury Crown Court as part of Bucks organised crime gang
His arrest is part of a wider investigation into a Bucks-based organised crime group, police say
A 65-year-old man has been charged in connection with drug offences as part of an organised crime group investigation in Bucks.
Terence Lock, 65-years-old, of Neptune Terrace, Sheerness, Kent will appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on Thursday (December 2).
He was charged with the following offences this Friday (November 26):
-Conspiracy to supply class A drugs contrary to Section 1(1) of the criminal Law Act 1977;
-Participating in activities of an Organised Crime Group contrary to Section 45 Serious Crime Act 2015 ;
-Committing an act / series of acts with intent to pervert the course of public justice contrary to Common Law;
-Encouraging / assisting in the commission of indictable offences believing one / more will be committed contrary to Section 46 and 58 Serious Crime Act 2000
Before his future court date was arranged Lock appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Saturday before being remanded in custody, ahead of his Aylesbury trial.