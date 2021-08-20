Man, 40, sentenced to six years in jail at Aylesbury Crown Court after stealing bank card and vehicle

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to six years imprisonment at Aylesbury Crown Court, after breaking into a woman's home, before stealing and using her bank card.

On Wednesday (August 18), Dennis Skiller, of no fixed abode, was found guilty by unanimous jury of one count each of burglary, theft, and going equipped for theft, as well as two counts of fraud by false representation.

The incident took place in Milton Keynes and was first reported on March 25.

The man was sentenced on August 18

A woman in her 40s woke up to discover multiple messages from her bank about suspected fraudulent transactions.

After confirming she had not made the transactions, the victim went downstairs and discovered that her handbag had been taken as well as her car.

Skiller was arrested the following day, in relation to the burglary, he was charged a day later.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Damien Freeman, of the Priority Crime Team based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “Skiller entered the victim’s home, stole her personal possessions and then used her card to make transactions.

“I am pleased that he has received a custodial sentence and will have time to reflect on his actions.