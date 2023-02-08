Man, 40, charged with assault by beating after attack on 14-year-old boy outside Aylesbury school

A 40-year-old man has been charged with assault by beating after an attack on a 14-year-old boy outside an Aylesbury school.

Police have confirmed they received multiple reports of a man assaulting a child outside St Michael’s Catholic School, Aylesbury, at around 3.30pm yesterday (7/2).

Following an investigation, a 40 year old male from Aylesbury has today (8/2) been charged with one count of assault by beating and is due to appear in court on Thursday (9/2).

The teenage victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was discharged later the same day.

"We received multiple reports of a man assaulting a child outside St Michaels Catholic School, Aylesbury, at around 3.30pm yesterday (7/2),” a police spokesman said.

“We can confirm we have worked closely with the school today and can confirm there is no risk to any of the students or staff at the school and we would like to thank the school and students who have been very supportive us of this investigation.”

