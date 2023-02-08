News you can trust since 1832
Man, 40, charged with assault by beating after attack on 14-year-old boy outside Aylesbury school

Police say there is no risk to any students or staff at St Michael’s Catholic School

By The Newsroom
10 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Feb 2023, 7:09pm

A 40-year-old man has been charged with assault by beating after an attack on a 14-year-old boy outside an Aylesbury school.

Police have confirmed they received multiple reports of a man assaulting a child outside St Michael’s Catholic School, Aylesbury, at around 3.30pm yesterday (7/2).

Following an investigation, a 40 year old male from Aylesbury has today (8/2) been charged with one count of assault by beating and is due to appear in court on Thursday (9/2).

The teenage victim was taken to hospital with minor injuries and was discharged later the same day.

"We received multiple reports of a man assaulting a child outside St Michaels Catholic School, Aylesbury, at around 3.30pm yesterday (7/2),” a police spokesman said.

“Following an investigation a 40 year old male from Aylesbury, has been charged with one count of assault by beating today (8/2).

“He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (9/2).

“The victim, a teenage boy, suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment but was discharged later in the day.

“We can confirm we have worked closely with the school today and can confirm there is no risk to any of the students or staff at the school and we would like to thank the school and students who have been very supportive us of this investigation.”

