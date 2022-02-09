At an Aylesbury Crown Court hearing yesterday (8 February), a man was jailed on heroin dealing offences.

Benjamin Hargreaves, 38, of Kingsmead Road in High Wycombe, was sentenced to five years and 10 months in prison.

He pleaded guilty to one count of intent to supply heroin and one count of possession of cannabis.

On Wednesday 12 January, Thames Valley Police officers searched a home in Kingsmead Road using a S23 Misuse of Drugs Act warrant for access.

Hargreaves was found in the address with what police describes as a 'substantial' amount of class A drugs and a small amount of class B drugs.

PC Ruby Scott, based at High Wycombe police station, said: “Drug supply will not be tolerated by Thames Valley Police and I hope this sentence reflects the seriousness of this offending.

“We are committed to working in partnership to tackle serious organised crime and exploitation, such as county lines drug dealing.

“We continue to need the support of the public in this, and we would ask them to report any information that they have about drug dealing.

“This can be shared with Thames Valley Police on our website or by calling 101.