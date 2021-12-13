Man, 35, charged with murder of woman near Aylesbury

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who died on Saturday (December 11), she was discovered in a village not far from Aylesbury.

Police raced to a home in Bovingdon after witness reports stated a disturbance had occurred at the property.

Hertfordshire Constabulary say when the officers arrived at the home on Austins Mead just before 3.20pm, they discovered a woman with serious injuries.

A man was arrested at the scene

Paramedics attended but, despite their best efforts, the woman passed away a short time later. She has not yet been formally identified.

Detectives from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit (BCH MCU) subsequently launched an investigation to determine the circumstances of the woman’s death.

Ashley Howse, 35, from Austins Mead, Bovingdon, was charged with murder during the early hours of today (Monday 13 December) and also charged with the attempted murder of a man during the same incident.

He has been remanded into custody to appear before Hatfield Remand Court today.

Detective Chief Inspector Sam Khanna, from the Major Crime Unit, said: “There was a heavy police presence in the village over the weekend as we carried out initial enquiries into this tragic incident, which we understand will have come as a huge shock to the community.

“Our thoughts are with the loved ones of the woman who has lost her life, and they are being supported by specialist Family Liaison Officers. We would politely request that their privacy is

respected at this very difficult time.