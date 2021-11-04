Man, 34, hospitalised with serious injuries after hit and run in Aylesbury

A 34-year-old man is in Stoke Mandeville Hospital with serious injuries after being involved in a hit and run incident in Aylesbury.

At approximately 10.50pm yesterday (Wednesday 3/11), the pedestrian was hit by a white BMW, which failed to stop at the scene, on Bicester Road between Northern Road and Cubitt Street.

The injured man was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital with serious injuries where he remains at this time.

The hit and run happened on the Bicester Road between Northern Road and Cubitt Street

Investigating officer PC Tom Walker of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Milton Keynes, said: “I am appealing to anybody who was in the area and witnessed this collision to please make contact with Thames Valley Police, either online or by calling 101, quoting reference number 43210497462.

“I am very keen to hear from anyone who may have been driving in the area at around 10.50pm on Wednesday and have dash-cam in their vehicles to please check this and contact us if it has captured anything that can assist this investigation.

“The driver of the white BMW did not stop at the scene of the collision, and so we are keen to identify this person as a priority. For 100% anonymity, you can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”