Man, 30, arrested for alleged drugs offence in Aylesbury neighbourhood
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a man from Aylesbury was arrested in Vincent Road yesterday.
The police force says the individual, 30, was restrained by officers on the sports field by the street just before 6pm.
After he was searched, the man was arrested on suspicion of supplying cannabis.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that he remains under investigation, but has been released from custody.
A spokesperson for the force added: “We cannot keep up this work without your help. If you have any information or concerns about drug-related crime in your area please call us on 101 or 999 in an emergency. You can also report online or contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”