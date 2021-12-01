Man, 28, jailed for dealing cocaine in Aylesbury

A 28-year-old man has been sentenced to three years and four months’ imprisonment, after pleading guilty to drug dealing charges in Aylesbury.

On Tuesday (November 30), Imran Butt, of no fixed abode, received his sentence at Amersham Crown Court.

He was arrested and charged after Thames Valley Police officers discovered large sums of cash and cocaine on his person during a targeted stop and search in Aylesbury.

Imran Butt

Despite initially submitting a 'not guilty' plea, Butt changed his stance at the start of his hearing at the same court on September 29.

The 28-year-old admitted to one count of possession with intent to supply cocaine, he must also give up the money the police took from him.

A destruction order was also made for the drugs and mobile phone seized during the investigation.

Butt was searched way back at 12:30am on April 19 2019, after officers had reason to believe he was dealing drugs in Aylesbury.

The search revealed wraps of cocaine hidden in his clothing as well as the significant amount of money he was carrying.

He was charged on October 4 2020, at his first hearing in Aylesbury Crown Court he pleaded not guilty in February 2021.

Investigating officer PC Levi Fensom of the Aylesbury Stronghold team, said: “This is yet another drug dealer that we have removed from the streets of Aylesbury.

“We will continue to target and pursue those who seek to deal drugs in our communities and through our Stronghold campaign, will make the towns and villages of the Thames Valley a hostile place for dealers to commit these offences.

“Drug dealers often target the most vulnerable people in our communities, and we will continue to take a very robust approach to anybody who wishes to participate in these illicit activities.