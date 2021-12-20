Man, 23, arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and drug driving near Bicester
Police appeal for dash-cam footage after chase through back roads
Police are appealing for witnesses to an alleged dangerous driving incident near Bicester.
Officers from Thames Valley Police attempted to stop a white Ford Focus ST at 2pm on Sunday, December 12.
They then pursued the car along the B4100 through Stoke Lyne and back on to the B4100 to Caversfield, where the driver pulled over.
A 23-year-old man from Bicester was arrested on suspicion of driving dangerously, driving while unfit through drugs and failing to stop. He has since been released under investigation.
Investigating officer Sgt Joseph Clamp of the joint operations roads policing unit, said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have seen this incident to come forward.
“I’d also ask any motorists with dash-cams who were in the area around the time to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could help our investigation.
“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210560559.
“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”