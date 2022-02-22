Man, 22, faces cocaine, heroin and cannabis dealing charges at Aylesbury Crown Court
He's set to appear in court next month
A Bucks man will be tried in Aylesbury Crown Court next month on drug dealing charges.
Shamas Parviz, 22, of Grenfell Avenue, High Wycombe, has been charged with being concerned in the supply of controlled class A and B drugs.
He faces one count relating to being concerned in the supply of heroin, another concerning the supply of cocaine and one charge relating to possession with intent to supply cannabis.
The 22-year-old faces two additional charges of possession with the intent to supply both heroin and cocaine.
Thames Valley Police arrested and charged Parviz after conducting a search warrant in Conegra Court, High Wycombe, back in April 2021.
He has been remanded in custody to appear at Aylesbury Crown Court on 21 March.