A man from High Wycombe pleaded guilty to drug and drink driving charges, alongside further class A supply offences at Aylesbury Crown Court.

On Friday (December 17), Zayll Bennett, 22, admitted to seven different charges relating to an incident two days earlier.

In full, Bennett was convicted of: one count each of driving whilst disqualified, dangerous driving, driving without insurance, possession with intent to supply cocaine, possession with intent to supply crack cocaine, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Bennett returns to Aylesbury Crown Court next month

Last Wednesday (December 15), Thames Valley Police officers asked Bennett to pull over on Bookerhill Road.

He refused and drove dangerously in an attempt to evade the police, crashing into a parked car.

When the police caught up to the 22-year-old, they discovered three phones and money on his person.

Another vehicle officers believe was linked to Bennett had quantities of suspected Class A drugs, scales and deal bags inside.

Bennett will be sentenced on January 18 at the same court.

Investigating officer PC Hannah Ransome, of the High Wycombe Stronghold team said: “This is yet another drug dealer that we have removed from the streets of High Wycombe.

“We will continue to target and pursue those who seek to deal drugs in our communities and through our Stronghold campaign, will make the towns and villages of the Thames Valley a hostile place for dealers to commit these offences.