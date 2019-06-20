Man, 18 and girl, 17 arrested after 14-year-old was stabbed last week in Southcourt

In a story that provoked shock and outrage amongst all parents with young children, Thames Valley Police have now confirmed an arrest has been made after a 14 year old was stabbed in Southcourt last week.

A 17-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man, both from Aylesbury, have been arrested on suspicion of assault with injury.

They have been released on police bail until 15 and 16 July respectively.

It is in connection with a grievous bodily harm incident in Hampden Gardens, in which a 14-year-old boy sustained a stab wound, at around 4.45pm on Friday

At around 4.45pm on Friday (14/6) there was an altercation between two teenagers outside the parade of shops in Hampden Gardens.

A 14-year-old boy sustained a stab wound and required hospital treatment, he has since been discharged.

