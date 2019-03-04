Malo Myers pleads guilty to stabbing mum to death on Buckingham Park estate

Malo Myers, 33, has pleaded guilty of manslaughter and will be sentenced this afternoon.

Malo also stabbed his 14-year-old brother who was dispatched to the hospital, with "non-life threatening" injuries.

Lorna Myers, 54, from Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, died in Wood White Drive in the town on July 7 2018.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Speaking at the time Head of the Major Crime Unit, Detective Superintendent Ian Hunter said: “This is a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of Lorna Myers, injuries to a 14-year-old boy and untold impact on friends, family and the local community."

More on this as he is sentenced this afternoon.