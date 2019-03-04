Malo Myers jailed for 9 years for killing his mother in psychotic episode, after he became paranoid about "The Freemasons and the Illuminati"

Malo, who killed his mother and stabbed his 14-year old brother after suffering a psychotic episode last summer has been sentenced to nine years and four months in jail.

A son went on a psychotic rampage, killing his mother and stabbing his brother after becoming paranoid about the Freemasons and the illuminati, a judge heard on Monday.

Malo Myers took two kitchen knives from a drawer at the family home and stabbed his mother to death as she tried to prevent him leaving the house. He then lunged at his 14-year-old brother with a knife, stabbing him when he tripped up in the kitchen.

The 32-year-old stabbed mother Lorna (corr) twice in the chest and then knifed younger brother as he fell while trying to escape, prosecutor Michael Roques told the judge.

The horrific attack followed weeks of growing fear among his family, after Myers suffered increasingly paranoid delusions about the secretive Freemasons and popular internet conspiracy ‘The Illuminati’, said Mr Roques.

Judge Heather Norton heard that his family had pleaded with him to get medical attention for his deteriorating mental health, which followed his frequent and fearful comments about the secret societies and making bizarre hand gestures.

However, the prosecutor said Myers' 54-year-old mother was found with two stab wounds after police and paramedics rushed to the incident at 3:45pm on July 8 2018 - as neighbours celebrated in their homes as England played Sweden in a famous quarter final clash during the 2018 World Cup competition.

Shocked neighbours would later witness the aftermath of the terrifying attack, with witnesses as young as four years being interviewed by detectives.

Judge Norton heard that a post mortem examination later established the cause of Mrs Myers' death as two knife wounds to the chest, after a Home Office pathologist found wounds 11cms and 4.5cms deep.

Her son now aged 15 years, was airlifted to hospital where he received treatment for non-life threatening injuries and was discharged after nine days and is expected to make a full recovery, added Mr Roques.

He suffering a stab wound to his side during his brother’s terrifying attack at a property at Wood White Drive (all corr) in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, the court heard.

Mr Roques told Judge Morton how the attack became a manhunt as Myers fled the scene and sprinted into the garden, over fences and onto the roofs of garages - where witnesses watched in horror as he ran from his mother’s home carrying blood-soaked knives.

However, he was courageously stopped in his tracks by two pedestrians who spotted him looking “suspicious” and became concerned he was a burglar. They physically detained him until police arrived at the scene and arrested him, the judge heard.

Myers, then of Wycliffe End, Aylesbury, was later detained under the Mental Health Act and transferred to Kneesworth House Hospital, Royston in Hertfordshire, where he refused treatment for his mental and physical health and was uncompliant with officers' inquiries.

Appearing at Reading Crown Court, on Monday Myers admitted charges of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and wounding with intent and appeared in the dock dressed in a blue sports jacket, white tee-shirt and grey jogging bottoms. He had short hair and a beard.

He was slumped in his seat in the dock throughout the proceedings and spoke only to confirm his name and enter his pleas.

In an emotional statement read out to the court, his aunt said: “The family and myself have supported him throughout and although grieving my sister, forgive Carlton (his family’s nickname) and love him very much... I know in my heart he didn’t know what he had done. I intend to do my utmost to do my best for him.”

In mitigation his defence barrister, Dexter Dias (both corr) QC, argued that the attack was the result of a vulnerable man suffering deteriorating mental health during a stressful period of his life - after Myers lost contact with his daughter and faced fears he would be unable to pay his rent.

The court heard Myers stopped work shortly before the attack as his health continued to deteriorate and his family pushed for him to seek urgent medical help.

Mr Dias also argued that Myers had improved in the months since the attack and that with adequate medical support and treatment, he would not pose a further risk to the public.

"This case is unquestionably a tragedy. It is a tragedy for his mother and son. Members of the grieving family are present in court today, including the deceased’s mother, sister and brother. What is unusual is they are also here to support the defendant.

“His grandmother, aunt and uncle are all here as they all feel they have lost him. The strongest mitigation I can offer is that they are here to support him.”

Professor Seena Fazel, a psychiatrist who treated Myers, confirmed his own difficulties with engaging and helping his patient and explained he suffered residue symptoms of paranoia and delusions.

Prof. Fazel agreed with another expert that there was a strong correlation between his mental health stability and the risk he would pose of further attacks in future.

At the beginning of proceedings on Monday, the charges of murder and attempted murder were dropped and Myers admitted instead counts of manslaughter by diminished responsibility and Section 18 wounding with intent.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Blaik said: “This was a tragic incident which has resulted in the death of Lorna Myers, her 14-year-old son being stabbed, her adult son being jailed for nine years and four months, and untold impact on friends, family and the local community.

“This terrible event has had a profound effect on the family as well as friends and neighbours that saw the dreadful events unfold in Wood White Drive in Aylesbury on the afternoon of Saturday 7th July last year.

“Neighbours and friends tried desperately to save the life of Lorna and I pay tribute to them for their bravery, along with the officers and staff from the emergency services.

“I am satisfied that we have brought this case to court to establish the truth as to what happened and that Malo Myers has pleaded guilty to the charges against him.

“The family have supported this difficult investigation throughout and I am very grateful for their help and support.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the victims’ family and friends at this extremely difficult time.”