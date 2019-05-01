Maids Moreton murder trial opens at Oxford Crown Court

Three men who stand accused over the deaths of two Maids Moreton pensioners are appearing in court today.

This morning prosecutor Oliver Saxby QC began to lay out the case against Ben Field, Martyn Smith and Tom Field - who stand accused of a range of charges related to incidents which ended in the deaths of Peter Farquhar and Anne Moore-Martin.

Oxford Crown Court

He said: "This case concerns the murder of a 69 year old man, Peter Farquhar and the attempted murder of an 83 year old woman, Anne Moore-Martin.

"The motive was financial gain laced with controlling, manipulating, humiliating and killing.

"They deceived the victims into changing their wills to inherit their houses. To achieve this the victims had to die and the defendants had to get away with it.

"For Ben Field this was a project. It was to befriend victims, get them to change their wills and make sure they die.

Mr Saxby claimed in his opening address that the 'project' became Ben Field's life work for which he was proud and that he had made a list of potential victims with the heading 'clients'.

The prosecution alleges that Field killed Peter Farquhar, almost certainly by suffocating him and that he tried to kill Anne Moore-Martin but was thwarted when her niece intervened.

Mr Saxby added: "It maybe that you end up concluding that he could not form normal, empathetic, caring relationships."

The prosecution alleges that for Ben Field to carry out his grand design he needed help and he found that in Martyn Smith.

The court heard that Martyn Smith was greedy and was impressed by Ben Field, and that one witness called him 'a follower'.

It is alleged that Tom Field became involved on the margins, relating to deceiving Anne Moore-Martin out of £20k for a kidney dialysis machine. Tom played along with it by pretending to be extremely ill when he was introduced to Anne Moore-Martin.

Benjamin Field, aged 28, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, and Martyn Smith, aged 32, of Penhalvean, Redruth, Cornwall have been charged with one count of murder, one count of attempted murder, two counts of conspiracy to commit murder, two counts of conspiracy to defraud, three counts of fraud, one count of being in possession of an article for use in fraud, two counts of burglary.

Ben Field is charged with one further count of fraud.

Tom Field, aged 24, of Wellingborough Road, Olney, is also charged with one count of fraud.

The crown's case is expected to take 4 weeks to make.

The opening address is expected to take 2 or 3 days.

The case continues.