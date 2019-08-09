Maids Moreton killer Ben Field found guilty by Oxford Crown Court jury

Peter Farquhar and Ben Field on holiday
Vicar's son Ben Field, who duped an elderly man into believing they were in love in order to benefit financially has been found guilty of his murder.

Peter Farquhar, a University of Buckingham lecturer and published author who lived in Manor Park Maids Moreton, was murdered by Ben Field after a 'calculated' deception.

A jury at Oxford Crown Court found him guilty today.

Co-accused Martyn Smith was cleared of the crime, while Tom Field, who was accused of a separate crime in connection to the case, was also cleared.

During the trial, which this newspaper has covered from court, prosecution barrister Oliver Saxby QC described Ben Field as: “Greedy in terms of power and self-importance, a sadist who inflicted pain because he enjoyed it.”

