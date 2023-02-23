Police seized two Mercedes cars that were being driven without insurance or a full driving licence.

The Mercedes C-class saloons were seized last night (Wednesday, February 22), one in Milton Keynes and one in Princes Risborough, by the Thames Valley Police Rural Crime Taskforce. Both cars had male drivers.

Officers arrested one male who was wanted for failing to appear at court. He was remanded in custody to be taken to court this morning (Thursday).