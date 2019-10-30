Luke Sweetster and Scott Weaver given suspended sentences for Aylesbury dangerous driving offences

The pair were racing their cars on Leighton Road in Aylebury, when Weaver moved onto the wrong side of the road and was involved in a collision with two on-coming vehicles.

This left two people in the other car with serious, 'life changing' leg injuries.



Luke Sweetser, aged 27, of Queen Street, Houghton Regis was sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment suspended for two years for one count of dangerous driving, ordered to take an extended re-test and disqualified from driving for two years, at Aylesbury Crown Court on Tuesday (22/10).



Sweetster pleaded guilty to one count of dangerous driving on 4 October 2019.



At the same hearing, Scott Weaver, aged 20, of Bower Lane, Eaton Bray, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment suspended for two years for two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, ordered to take an extended re-test and disqualified from driving for two years.



Weaver pleaded guilty to two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving on 26 October 2018.



This is in relation to an incident on 17 January 2018 in which Sweetster and Weaver were racing their cars on Leighton Road. Weaver moved onto the wrong side of the road and was involved in a collision with two on-coming vehicles.



This left two people with serious leg injuries.



Sweetster and Weaver were arrested on the same day and charged on 28 September 2018.



Investigating officer, PC Linford Baxter, of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit said: "This was a nasty accident that left two people with life changing leg injuries.



"After an extensive investigation, I am happy that the victims and families can now move on with their lives.



"The behaviour of Sweester and Weaver was unacceptable and highlights the dangers of racing on public roads."