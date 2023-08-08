A man was threatened with a gun in the early hours of this morning

A man was threatened at gunpoint in the car park of a service station near Thame this morning (8 August).

One robber pointed a gun at a lorry driver at the Welcome Break Oxford Services M40 at junction 8A of the motorway near Wheatley at around 3.25am.

His accomplices stole 14 pallets containing Samsonite suitcases after the man was threatened.

A lorry was robbed in the early hours of this morning

The victim, a man in his 20s, says he saw a white man approach the side of his vehicle while he was parked.

As the victim got out of his vehicle to see what was going on, the man pointed a handgun at him and told him to get back inside his truck, which he did.

At this stage another vehicle approached his truck and several people got out. They then opened the victim’s truck and started unpacking and loading the goods.

The offenders made off in what has been described as a 7.5-tonne white truck.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed this afternoon, that no one was injured during the armed robbery.

Detective Sergeant James Waterson, of the South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse Priority Crime Team, said: “I am appealing for anyone with information about this robbery to please come forward.

“While I understand this may be alarming, there is no evidence of any wider threat to the public. Fortunately, the victim was unharmed but has been left shaken.

“We have launched an investigation to find those responsible and bring them to justice.

“We have conducted extensive searches for the offending vehicle but at this time it remains outstanding.

“There will be an increased police presence in the area while we investigate and anyone with concerns should speak to a uniformed officer.

“Anyone with information or who witnessed anything which could help us, such as those using the services at the time, should call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230352278.

“I’d also ask anyone who was driving in the area at the time and has a dash-cam to check their recordings in case it has captured anything which might assist us.