Lorry driver fails breath test after smashing into sign at services near Buckingham and Bicester

An HGV driver was arrested at a motorway services near Bicester and Buckingham, after his lorry smashed into a huge digital display board.

The foreign-registered HGV crashed into the large digital sign at Cherwell Valley Services on the M40 yesterday morning (Monday, January 30).

When breath-tested the driver blew 72mcg at the roadside – nearly twice the legal limit – and 63mcg in custody.

The lorry after the collision