Lorry driver fails breath test after smashing into sign at services near Buckingham and Bicester

He is due to appear in court today

By Newsroom
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:35am

An HGV driver was arrested at a motorway services near Bicester and Buckingham, after his lorry smashed into a huge digital display board.

The foreign-registered HGV crashed into the large digital sign at Cherwell Valley Services on the M40 yesterday morning (Monday, January 30).

When breath-tested the driver blew 72mcg at the roadside – nearly twice the legal limit – and 63mcg in custody.

The lorry after the collision
The driver was charged and remanded to appear in court this morning (Tuesday, January 31).