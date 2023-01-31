Lorry driver fails breath test after smashing into sign at services near Buckingham and Bicester
He is due to appear in court today
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 11:35am
An HGV driver was arrested at a motorway services near Bicester and Buckingham, after his lorry smashed into a huge digital display board.
The foreign-registered HGV crashed into the large digital sign at Cherwell Valley Services on the M40 yesterday morning (Monday, January 30).
When breath-tested the driver blew 72mcg at the roadside – nearly twice the legal limit – and 63mcg in custody.
The driver was charged and remanded to appear in court this morning (Tuesday, January 31).