Locked bike stolen from Aylesbury college campus
A bike, that appeared to be safely locked, was stolen from the grounds of one of the main education venues in Aylesbury.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed that a bike was taken from Buckinghamshire University Technical College on Oxford Road.
It was stolen while its owner was attending classes at the institution between 8.50am and 3pm on Thursday 30 January.
Thames Valley Police has described the bike as a grey Carrera vengeance bicycle.
Residents with information are asked to contact the police force online or by calling 101, quoting the reference number 43250049703.