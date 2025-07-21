A man living in Banbury has been jailed after he was found guilty of committing numerous historic child sex crimes in Bicester.

Mark Preedy was sentenced to a total of 23 years in prison for the crimes that took place between 1994 and 1997.

The 62-year-old of Mascord Road, Banbury was found guilty of six counts of indecent assault, two counts of rape and two counts of attempted rape at Oxford Crown Court on July 7.

Preedy was also put on an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order and victim surcharge following his sentencing on Friday.

During the six-day trial, the court heard how Preedy had befriended a 12-year-old girl and repeatedly got her drunk before sexually assaulting her numerous times.

While the police were investigating they identified a second victim, who was 13 at the time of the offences.

The second victim was also supplied with alcohol to get her drunk, before Preedy sexually assaulted and raped her.

The first victim said: “Speaking the truth matters profoundly. Being heard and believed is important for anyone who has experienced being violated as a child.

I am deeply grateful to have received this from Thames Valley Police, in particular DC Sam Lea, for her unwavering and steadfast hard work in bringing this perpetrator to justice.

“I thank all involved in the process of this case. I encourage anyone who has experienced abuse to come forward and talk to the police, you are not alone and you will be heard.”

The second victim said: “For over 30 years, I have carried the weight of something no child should ever have to endure.

“Mark Preedy did not just steal my childhood, he stole the person I could have become. The trauma he inflicted shaped every part of my life, casting a long shadow over the years that followed.

“Living with this has not been easy, and it never truly leaves you. But today, after decades of silence and pain, justice has finally been served.

“I am deeply grateful to Thames Valley Police for their unwavering patience, understanding, and support in bringing this case to court. Their dedication made it possible for truth to be heard.

“I know I am not the only one. At the time, I was aware there were other victims and I carry a heavy sense of guilt wondering how many more may have suffered in silence over the years.

“To anyone still living with the pain of abuse, please know that you are not alone. Speaking out is terrifying, but it is also powerful. There is hope, and there is justice, even if it takes time.”

Detective Constable Sam Lea, of the Management of Sexual or Violent Offenders Unit based at Banbury, said: “Thames Valley Police takes sexual offences against children very seriously, whether this is a recent offence or something which has happened many years ago.

“The victims in this case bravely came forward and reported what had happened to them.

“It is because of their courage and support throughout the police investigation that Mark Preedy has been brought to justice.

“I would like to reassure the public that we will always look to prosecute anyone who commits sexual offences against children, recent or non-recent. You will be supported, and we will bring offenders to justice.”