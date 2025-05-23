Life in prison for man who stabbed victim to death and fled to Aylesbury Airbnb

A man who stabbed his victim to death and then fled to an Airbnb in Aylesbury to try and evade police has been sentenced to life in prison.

Yasar Hussain, 27, and of Cades Close in Luton was found guilty of stabbing 53-year-old grandfather David Dosa to death at his flat on August 15.

And he has today (Friday, May 23) been handed a life sentence – with a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

The jury was shown CCTV footage of Hussain and Mr Dosa having a conversation outside the Luton flat. Hussain then followed him inside and stabbed him.

Yasar Hussain. Picture: Beds Police

The footage also captured him fleeing the flat, where Mr Dosa was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hussain tried to evade police, wiping his mobile phone and destroying the sim card before fleeing to an Airbnb in Aylesbury – where he was later arrested.

At sentencing, Judge Justice Kay said Hussain’s efforts to frustrate the investigation were “a desperate attempt to raise doubt on your involvement".

Detective Chief Inspector Nick Gardner, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said: “Today, our thoughts are with David Dosa’s family who have conducted themselves with great fortitude and courage for the duration of this investigation and trial.

“There is no certainty as to why Yasar Hussain had a disagreement with David, which led to his loss of life and Hussain is now facing a minimum of 21 years behind bars.

“I would like to thank the hard work and efforts of our officers, who arrested Hussain a short time following the initial incident, despite trying to evade capture.

“Murder is the most profound violation of human life, and those who commit such an irreversible act must face the full force of the law. There is no justification, no excuse, and no hiding place for individuals who bring fear and violence into our communities."