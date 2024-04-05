Large police presence in Aylesbury neighbourhood as man is arrested for suspected false imprisonment

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A number of police officers were spotted on an Aylesbury estate as a man was arrested on suspicion of falsely imprisoning an individual.

Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were in St Edmunds Close to complete the arrest of a 35-year-old man on Wednesday (3 April).

It has since been confirmed by the police force, that the man has been released on bail until 23 July.

A spokesperson for the police wanted to ensure residents this was an isolated incident and the public were not at greater risk.

After a man was located and arrested in a home on the Aylesbury street, a police spokesperson took to social media to reassure the public.