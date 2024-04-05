Large police presence in Aylesbury neighbourhood as man is arrested for suspected false imprisonment
A number of police officers were spotted on an Aylesbury estate as a man was arrested on suspicion of falsely imprisoning an individual.
Thames Valley Police has confirmed officers were in St Edmunds Close to complete the arrest of a 35-year-old man on Wednesday (3 April).
It has since been confirmed by the police force, that the man has been released on bail until 23 July.
A spokesperson for the police wanted to ensure residents this was an isolated incident and the public were not at greater risk.
After a man was located and arrested in a home on the Aylesbury street, a police spokesperson took to social media to reassure the public.
They said on Facebook: “The presence of a significant number of police officers during this incident may have raised concerns within the local community. However, we want to emphasise that this incident was an isolated one and there is no cause for alarm or risk to the wider community.”