Thames Valley saw more firearms offences in the year to March than in any year since 2013-14, new figures show.

Gun-related crime has increased for a third year in a row across England and Wales – although it remains below pre-pandemic levels.

Figures from the Home Office show Thames Valley Police recorded 115 firearms offences in the year to March – up from 31 the year before.

This was the highest figure since 2013-14, when 131 offences were recorded.

More firearms incidents have been recorded this year in the Thames Valley, photo from Joe Giddens

England and Wales saw a third consecutive rise in gun crime, with 6,447 offences in total, nearly 400 more than a year earlier and approaching the pre-pandemic figure of 6,665 in 2019-20.

Gun crime disproportionately impacts young people. According to the data, 46% of victims were between 10 and 29 years old, despite this group representing less than a quarter of the population.

In addition, one in 11 victims were aged between 10 and 14.

A statement from Simon Foster and Matthew Barber, the APCC's joint leads on serious violence, said: "Any increase in firearms offences is concerning, particularly where they include children and young people.

"These statistics show there are significantly fewer offences over the long term, but police and crime commissioners are committed to ensuring their police forces bear down on all forms of violence which has such devastating consequences for victims."

They said police forces are "working actively" to stop the sale of illegal firearms, despite new risks from technology such as 3D printing.

The Gun Control Network blamed young people becoming victims of gun crime on youth services collapsing under the last Government and called for more investment in youth centres.

The figures further show firearms were discharged during 60 offences in Thames Valley in the past year.

The year also saw a surge in the use of imitation firearms, with 2,719 incidents across England and Wales – a 23% rise on the year before and the highest figure since 2005-06.

Gill Marshall-Andrews, chair of the GCN, said they are concerned about the use of “military-style” airsoft weapons, which are close replicas of real guns, and wants to see them banned in the same manner as other imitation firearms.

The Home Office figures show airsoft and ball bearing weapons were used in 88% of offences involving imitation firearms last year.