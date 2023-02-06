Large firefighter presence outside Aylesbury care home this evening
Eyewitnesses state there are three fire crews at the scene
By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 6:30pm
There is a large firefighter presence outside an Aylesbury care home this evening.
Eyewitnesses claim three crews have rushed to Verwood Road in Elmhurst, Aylesbury, outside The Elms care home and assisted living premises.
Advertisement
Advertisement
A crowd has been seen outside the building but it is not clear whether it has been evacuated.
More on this as we get it.