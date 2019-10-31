Kimblewick Hunt pair Ian parkinson and Mark Vincent found guilty of animal cruelty

Two men from the Kimblewick Hunt have been convicted of causing 'unnecessary suffering to a fox' after the animal was pulled from a tunnel and released "into the path of a hunt."

Animal welfare charity the League Against Cruel Sports said it "welcomed the successful" prosecution at Oxford Magistrates Court yesterday of two individuals associated with the Kimblewick Hunt.

Here's a link to the original story we did back in January.

Ian Parkinson and Mark Vincent were filmed brutally dragging out a fox trapped in an artificial earth, before releasing it in front of baying hounds to provide ‘sport’ for the hunt on New Year’s Day.

Oxford Magistrates' Court was shown footage of a man who used rods to disturb the animal, while the other man pulled it out by its tail.

This was followed by the arrival of the the New Year's Day Hunt in the Woodland in Moreton, not far from Thame.

The pair, Ian Parkinson, 65, and Mark Vincent, 53, are set to be sentenced on November 26.

Ian Parkinson and Mark Vincent were found guilty of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal under the Animal Welfare Act and the judge has directed that the men face custodial sentences.

Martin Sims, director of investigations at the League Against Cruel Sports and former head of the police’s National Wildlife Crime Unit, said:

“The case provided clear evidence that the Kimblewick Hunt is flouting the hunting ban and is releasing foxes to be chased and literally torn apart by their hounds.

“As this successful prosecution shows, the issue of fox hunting is still very much live. As we enter into a general election, the future leaders of our country should be taking note and doing everything they can to ensure that the ban on hunting is upheld and further strengthened to prevent this type of barbaric activity ever happening again.”

This is not the first time the Kimblewick Hunt have been in trouble, as they were forced to euthanise 25 hounds after an outbreak of bovine tuberculosis in 2016.



Ninety-seven dogs out of 164 tested positive for the disease when the alarm was raised at the Kimblewick Hunt kennels and one human being had the disease too.