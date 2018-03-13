Keys stolen and window smashed during burglary in Meadowcroft

Police are investigating after a window was smashed and keys were stolen during a burglary in Aylesbury.

The incident happened sometime between Thursday March 1 and Saturday March 10 when the side window of an unoccupied house was forced open at an address in Redcliffe Walk, Meadowcroft.

No damage was caused to the window and the only items taken were a set of keys.

A window in the garage was also smashed.

PC Rebecca Jones, who is investigating this incident is keen to hear from anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in the area between these dates.

Anyone with information is asked to call PC Jones on 101 quoting reference number 43180073897.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.