Keep your tools safe - police warning after series of vehicle break-ins across Aylesbury

Police are investigating a series of reports of work vans being broken into across Aylesbury.

In each incident (seven took place in Aylesbury and one took place in Aston Clinton) tools have been stolen.

Four of these reports involved Citroen Dispatch vans and in these cases no damage had been caused in order to gain entry.

Police believe the thieves are using a tactic in order to bypass the locking mechanism without using a key.

Officers are advising that tradespeople do not leave tools in their vans overnight, and if it is unavoidable, they use a van vault or secure locking box.

Anyone with any information about the incidents is asked to call police via the 101 number.