Junior doctors and consultants in Bucks announce 72-hour strike next week

It is ‘highly likely to have a significant impact on services’

Junior doctors and consultants in Bucks are set to take part in a 72-hour strike from 7am on Monday 2 October to 7am on Thursday 5 October.

In announcement today, a statement said the action is ‘highly likely to have a significant impact on health services across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West (BOB)’.

The NHS states it is working to prioritise resources to protect emergency treatment, critical care, neonatal care, maternity, and trauma, and ensure priority for patients who have waited the longest for elective care and cancer surgery.

Buckinghamshire NHS Trust

The NHS will only reschedule appointments and procedures where necessary and will rebook immediately, where possible.

"Unfortunately, these strikes will affect planned and routine services,” the statement reads.

“Patients who have a scheduled appointment should attend as planned unless they hear from the NHS directly that the appointment has been changed.

“In the meantime, people can help by using 111 online to get the best service for their needs, ensuring prescriptions are up to date and looking out for vulnerable family and friends.”

Dr Nick Broughton, interim Chief Executive of the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board, said: "NHS staff working during the industrial action will be working hard in hospitals, community teams, GP services and pharmacies to keep people safe and respond to their needs. NHS staff are working very hard during a very challenging time – please do treat them with respect. We appreciate people's understanding and co-operation during this time.

"Emergencies, critical care, maternity, trauma and neonatal care safe staffing will be our absolute priority, but it will involve the NHS working together across Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West to ensure we are there for people at their moment of need. We are grateful to all our colleagues working during this time to keep services running and patients safe.”

Dr Rachael de Caux, Chief Medical Officer of the NHS Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Berkshire West Integrated Care Board and consultant in Emergency Medicine said: “It is important that patients who need urgent medical care continue to come forward as normal, especially in emergency and life-threatening cases - when someone is seriously ill or injured, or their life is at risk.

“We expect Emergency Departments to be very busy during strike action so please think carefully about choosing the most appropriate NHS Service for your needs and only use 999 and A&E for serious or life threatening emergencies, such as chest pain, severe bleeding or breathing difficulties.

"NHS 111 online remains the best place to help you get to the part of the NHS that can best respond to your needs. There are also minor injury units, urgent treatment centres and community pharmacies open each day if you need help or more urgent attention. It may take longer during this period to be seen and treated so we ask you to please be patient."

People have been urged to remember the following:

Continue to access GPs as normal

Call 111 to get the right service for your needs

Make sure prescriptions are up to date

Stay safe and look out for vulnerable family and friends

Keep appointments unless you are contacted by the NHS with alternative arrangements