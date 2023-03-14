Judge fumes as sentencing is delayed in sex assault case against former Aylesbury waxing salon owner

A furious judge expecting to sentence a former Aylesbury waxing salon owner for sexual assaults on women patients and clients, unleashed a volley of criticism in court after hearing that the case needed to be delayed yet again.

Defendant Jeremy Clark was present via a TV link from prison and barristers and victims were all present when the defence counsel admitted a psychiatric report had not been prepared in time - despite having had a month to complete it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clark was convicted of sexual assaults at his waxing salon, Aylesbury Waxing, following a trial in which the jury heard that the assaults happened in 2016 and 2017. He was remanded in custody in prison to await sentencing.

In the courts....

However, the court only found out about the missing report at 4.25pm last Friday, leaving witnesses, victims and the accused Clark assuming the sentencing would be going ahead on Monday morning.

Bristling with annoyance Judge Geoffrey Payne told the court: “This is the latest in a litany of problems in this case.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It is unacceptable when people are attending court that at the 59th minute at the 11th hour that there is to be a problem.

“I know there are people in court on both sides who profoundly care about the outcome of the sentencing. They ought to have an apology because their time has been wasted.

"I’m going to require a senior member of the (law) firm to explain why this has happened.

“This is extremely unsatisfactory. I have read the victims' personal statements. They have suffered immensely and they deserve for that to be minimised.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The defence lawyer said that the timing has been "extremely unfortunate" and he apologised to the victims and to Clark and his family.

Judge Payne, sitting at Amersham Crown Court, Bucks., said that Clark, who appeared over video link from HMP Bullingdon, Bicester dressed in a brown zip-up fleece and grey tee-shirt, should expect a lengthy sentence.

The case, which involved his waxing clinic in Aylesbury, Bucks, was adjourned until April 28. Clark will appear over video link on that date.