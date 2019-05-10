Joseph Mcann, from Aylesbury is accused of 21 crimes, including eight rapes

After a national manhunt which saw Joseph Mcann found and arrested in Congleton, Cheshire, James Mcann could face a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty.
He has been charged with the kidnap of eight alleged victims between the ages of 11 and 71.
Mcann, 34, is accused of eight rapes, two charges of false imprisonment, one charge of actual bodily harm and four kidnappings.
On top of this there are six other sexual offences he has been accused of.
These include rape of a boy under 13 years of age and six other rapes.
All charges have been brought in connection with a series of alleged offences committed between 21 April and 6 May.
Yesterday, a judge visited the alleged serial sex attacker Joseph McCann for a hearing in Belmarsh prison after he refused to attend court. The Judge had authorised the use of force to ensure Mr Mcann attended court, however this didn't happen.
It is believed to be an unprecedented decision to perform the hearing in prison.
He is alleged to have kidnapped some of his alleged victims, three of whom are under 18, before sexually abusing them.
Here's the list of the full charges Mcann now faces:
5th May
Engage in non penetrative sexual activity with girl 13 to 15
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
False imprisonment
Assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
Assault a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body / a thing
Rape of a boy under 13
Cause / incite a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - penetration
Kidnap
Between 20-23 April
Kidnap
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
Kidnap
False imprisonment
Between 24-27 April
Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
Kidnap
Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over
Assault of a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body / a thing
Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non penetrative sexual activity