Joseph Mcann, from Aylesbury is accused of 21 crimes, including eight rapes

After a national manhunt which saw Joseph Mcann found and arrested in Congleton, Cheshire, James Mcann could face a lengthy prison sentence if found guilty.

He has been charged with the kidnap of eight alleged victims between the ages of 11 and 71.



Mcann, 34, is accused of eight rapes, two charges of false imprisonment, one charge of actual bodily harm and four kidnappings.

On top of this there are six other sexual offences he has been accused of.

These include rape of a boy under 13 years of age and six other rapes.

All charges have been brought in connection with a series of alleged offences committed between 21 April and 6 May.



Yesterday, a judge visited the alleged serial sex attacker Joseph McCann for a hearing in Belmarsh prison after he refused to attend court. The Judge had authorised the use of force to ensure Mr Mcann attended court, however this didn't happen.



It is believed to be an unprecedented decision to perform the hearing in prison.



He is alleged to have kidnapped some of his alleged victims, three of whom are under 18, before sexually abusing them.

Here's the list of the full charges Mcann now faces:

5th May

Engage in non penetrative sexual activity with girl 13 to 15

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

False imprisonment

Assault a person thereby occasioning them actual bodily harm

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

Assault a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body / a thing

Rape of a boy under 13

Cause / incite a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity - penetration

Kidnap

Between 20-23 April

Kidnap

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

Kidnap

False imprisonment

Between 24-27 April

Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non-penetrative sexual activity

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

Kidnap

Rape of a woman 16 years of age or over

Assault of a female 13 and over by penetration with part of body / a thing

Cause a female 13 or over to engage in a non penetrative sexual activity