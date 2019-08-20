Jed Foster, 20, charged with the murder of PC Andrew Harper

A 20 year-old has been arrested and charged with the murder of Thames Valley Police Officer PC Andrew Harper.

PC Andrew Harper was dragged to his death last week in the line of duty.

Jed Foster, 20, from Reading has been charged with murder in relation to the death of PC Andrew Harper and also theft of a quad bike on Thursday 15 August 2019 in Berkshire and will appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today at 10am.

Ten people were subsequently arrested at a local authority-run caravan and mobile home site, Four Houses Corner, in Reading Road near Burghfield Common.

This included a 13-year-old child.

The remaining nine people arrested have been released on bail until Friday 13 September 2019.

Chief Crown Prosecutor Jaswant Narwal, said: “Following the death of PC Harper in Berkshire, the Crown Prosecution Service has today authorised Thames Valley Police to charge Jed Foster, 20, with murder and the theft of a quad bike.

“We will offer to meet with PC Harper’s family to explain the basis of the decision we have made following a lengthy review of the evidence available.

“May I remind all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Foster are now active and that he has a right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”