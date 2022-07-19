Jailed Snapchat rapist may have acted in Bucks, police reports

Metropolitan Police announced this morning that Driss Serhir, 21, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to nine years in jail per offence.

At an earlier hearing the 21-year-old was found guilty of three counts of rape, he will serve his jail terms concurrently.

He was found guilty of three counts of rape involving a victim under the age of 13

As well as announcing Serhir’s jail sentence, Metropolitan Police revealed the rapist was likely to have been in contact with ‘many’ girls.

In investigating his movement's the police discovered that he visited Bucks, as well as Greater London, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Surrey and the West Midlands, during a time period where he could have offended.

On top of his sentence, Serhir has been put on the Sex Offenders Register for life and received a 5-year Sexual Harm and Prevention Order.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “Officers believe there may be other victims and are encouraging anyone with information to come forward.”

Serhir was 18 when he befriended the victim on Snapchat, he arranged to meet her in Central London in October 2019 via the mobile phone application.

On that date, Serhir intimated he was in possession of a knife and a firearm and took control of the victim’s mobile phone.

Later on, he booked a hotel where he sexually assaulted her several times before she left the next day.

Metropolitan Police reports that the victim was in a distressed state that day and placed on a support programme involving specially trained officers and partners, after she informed the force of what happened.

Serhir was arrested, and eventually charged with three counts of rape of a child under thirteen.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson added: “Forensic experts proved that semen found on the clothing of the victim was a match to Driss Serhir, with examination of his phone showing he had used the device to book the hotel room, despite him using a different name and paying in cash.

“The seized phone also included videos showing him with the girl in the hotel room, while search terms including ‘rape’ were found in his search history.”

Sergeant PJ Jones, who led the investigation, said: “Driss Serhir is a predatory offender who was callous, not only in his offending, but on his insistence on putting his victim through the trial process. I wish to thank the survivor of this assault for her trust, resilience and patience. Without the continued support of her and her loved ones, this man would have remained a danger in the community.

“The investigation into Serhir’s movements and communications suggest he was in contact with many girls aged between ten and 15 years old and that he has visited Greater London, Cambridgeshire, Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Surrey and the West Midlands using several aliases.

“I would like to hear from anyone who recognises him or who has any concerns about his behaviour. We have specially trained officers and work alongside partners who can offer a wide range of support. Anyone wishing to make contact can call us on 101 with reference 4798/18JUL22.”

Metropolitan Police adds that anyone who has been a victim of sexual assault is urged to report it directly to police on 101 or on its website.