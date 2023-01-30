Jailed: Banned drink driver who caused three-car crash on M40 near Bicester

A Buckinghamshire man has been jailed a day after causing a crash involving two other vehicles on the M40 near Bicester while being over the drink drive limit.

Yasar Razwan, aged 28, of Chiltern Avenue, High Wycombe, was sentenced on Tuesday, January 24, at Oxford Magistrates’ Court after pleading guilty to one count of driving whilst disqualified and driving while over the alcohol limit.

He was given a 16-week prison sentence, disqualified from driving for five years, fined £85 and ordered to pay costs of £154.

Razwan's car ended up on its roof in a ditch

On Monday, January 23, at about 5.25pm, Razwan was travelling on the M40 southbound between Junction 9 (Wendlebury Interchange) and Junction 8, when his Seat Leon collided with two other vehicles in the central and outer lanes of the motorway, sending his car across all three lanes and the hard shoulder before flipping on to its roof and into a ditch.

Emergency services attended and removed Razwan from his vehicle. He failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

He was remanded in custody and appeared at court the following day, where he was sentenced.

Investigating officer Sgt James Matthews, of the Thames Valley Police Roads Policing Unit, said: “Razwan had four convictions for drink driving prior to this incident, and just over a month before had been banned from driving for just under four years, also for drink driving.

The car is removed from the crash site

“Miraculously, neither he nor anyone else was injured in this collision, but it could have been a very different story.

“Razwan has shown a complete disregard for the courts and their authority in driving just a matter of weeks into his most recent disqualification period, and I am pleased that on this occasion he has received a custodial sentence.

“He has also shown a total lack of care for the safety of the general public or himself by driving on motorway whilst more than one and a half times over the legal limit.