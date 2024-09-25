Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thames Valley Police has launched a campaign entitled ‘It Does Matter’, to encourage victims to report non-contact sexual offences.

The campaign is part of the force’s ongoing work to ensure women and girls feel safe in the Thames Valley, which includes Buckinghamshire.

Non-contact sexual offences include but are not limited to exposure, voyeurism, upskirting, and intent to commit sexual offences.

Data from the Office for National Statistics published last year, revealed that more than 12,000 exposure and voyeurism offences had been recorded annually by police in England and Wales since April 2021 - a figure that represents fewer than 6% of the estimated total incidents.

A report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group for UN Women found that 71% of women in the UK had experienced sexual harassment in a public space.

However, 95% of these incidents were not reported to the police, with more than half of women saying they did not do so because they did not believe the incident was serious enough.

The It Does Matter campaign has been created with input from Lisa Squire from Buckinghamshire, whose daughter Libby was enjoying life at university, before she was murdered by a man with a history of non-contact sexual offending.

Speaking about her daughter’s death Lisa said: "On 1 February 2019 Libby was refused entry to a club because she was too drunk. Her friends sent her home alone in a taxi.

"Libby never got home. She was raped and murdered by a stranger who had an extensive history of non-contact sexual offences.

"Libby's death was totally preventable.

"I knew I had to do something to raise awareness around safety at university and in the night-time economy and the importance of reporting non-contact sexual offences.

"After many meetings and lots of discussions with Thames Valley Police, 'It Does Matter' was created.

"I know Libby would be incredibly proud of what we have created in It Does Matter.

"My hope is that you take the messages in It Does Matter and make them part of your everyday life."

Assistant Chief Constable Katy Barrow-Grint, Thames Valley Police’s strategic lead for violence against women and girls added: “Many women and girls will have been subjected to non-contact sexual offences during their lives.

"This is likely to include your family and friends. Many will have brushed it off as something that happens to all women, or found that others have laughed at their stories, making them question how serious is it.

"We have created the ‘It Does Matter’ campaign to encourage those who have been subjected to offences such as indecent exposure and voyeurism to absolutely report to the police.

"We will investigate, and it will also provide intelligence that will help us understand patterns of offending to assist with locating those that commit such crimes. It really does matter.

"We strongly encourage you to provide as much detail as possible when reporting non-contact sexual offences online.

"Detailed information, including descriptions of offenders, significantly improves our ability to route the report to the appropriate department."