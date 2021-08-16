An iPhone was stolen at an Aylesbury home after two men attacked a man in his 50s outside his house.

The incident took place last Wednesday (August 11), at the man's home, he was hoping to sell his phone to the pair.

Thames Valley Police want to hear from witnesses or people who have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage relating to the incident.

Thames Valley Police are searching for two iPhone robbers in Aylesbury

The victim advertised a phone for sale on Facebook and arranged to meet the assailants at his home on Cromwell Avenue.

The duo turned up at around 4pm, one of the men shoved the man, allowing them to grab the phone and make a getaway.

They drove off in a silver Skoda before the man could reclaim his phone.

The offenders are described as two white men with eastern European accents.

The first man, who assaulted the victim, is described as being approximately five feet six inches tall, of chubby build and around 30 years old, with a small amount of facial stubble. He was wearing a black hooded top with the hood up, trainers and was carrying what looked like a briefcase.

The second offender is described as around six feet tall, clean shaven and aged between 20 and 25 years old. He was wearing a red hooded top with a black stripe down the front of it and trainers.

The phone stolen was an iPhone 12 Pro Max in pacific blue.

Investigating officer, PC Katie Jiggens, based at Aylesbury police station, said: “I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information about what happened to please contact police.

“I’d also ask anyone with dash-cams who were in the local area or anyone with personal CCTV or a video doorbell to check any footage in case it may have captured something that could assist with the investigation.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101 or making a report online, quoting reference 43210360521.