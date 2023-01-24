Shoppers in Aylesbury Vale have been warned to avoid overpriced fake versions of Prime Hydration drinks.

UBuy.com reports that fake versions of the drink developed by social media stars are popping up in local shops.

Analysts from the international company have come up with ways of telling the difference between the real thing and fake drinks being sold across the country.

International buying manager, Helen Whaldon said: “In January 2022, YouTube influencers Logan Paul and KSI released Prime Hydration and within days the company was estimated to be worth $150,000,000. Like any other high demand products, the black market quickly produces counterfeit versions to make money at the consumers expense.

"Fake and overpriced products are being found in local corner shops, eBay and other online stores. It's one small defect that the counterfeit product has, that could go unmissed, and it's the bottles pattern. Fake products will only have three stick out ridged patterns, where as the official product has 5. Also, fake products state 472ml where as genuine products have 473ml (the correct serving).”

A survey conducted by UBuy found that 87% of consumers said they would not be able to tell the difference between the real deal and fake beverages.

Overall, 2,500 customers completed the shopping business’ survey.

