Inmate given additional sentence for leaving guard with concussion after beating at prison near Aylesbury

An inmate in a prison near Aylesbury has received an additional sentence for beating a guard, leaving him with a concussion.

Last Tuesday (22 February), Rashurne Hawthorne, 27, pleaded guilty to assault, relating to his attack at HMP Bullingdon, near Bicester.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rashurne Hawthorne photo from Metropolitan Police

On 15 June last year, Hawthorne was told he was being moved to a different wing where he would be required to share a cell.

Upon hearing this news the 27-year-old began acting aggressively towards a 33-year-old prison guard in an office.

Officers attempted to hold Hawthorne back, but he broke free and unleashed a barrage of punches on the guard.

He was left with a concussion and suffered bruising around his head.

Investigating officer PC Andrew Gold of the Prison Crime Team, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an officer going about his duties.

“Prison officers should not have to accept being subjected to this kind of behaviour and should have every right to feel safe in their work.