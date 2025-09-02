The conviction of a murderer in Aylesbury Vale who was found guilty of killing a retired teacher is set to be reviewed.

Today, the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) confirmed that Ben Field’s conviction for murdering Peter Farquhar in Maids Moreton is under review.

An appeal into Field’s case will be reviewed by the Court of Appeal, almost six years on from the former church warden sentenced to a minimum of 36 years in jail.

The CCRC says the case is being reviewed under the ‘exceptional circumstances’ rule. This follows a failed appeal against the conviction which was rejected by the Court of Appeal in 2021.

Field, 34, was found guilty of killing Mr Farquhar in October, 2015 after a 77-day trial held in Oxford Crown Court in 2019.

He was training to be a priest at Stowe Church at the time of the killing and the court heard that Field had secretly drugged Mr Farquhar. They met at Buckingham University where Mr Farquhar worked as an occasional lecturer.

It was successfully argued in court that Field planned the murder to inherit Mr Farquhar’s house and money. Field was said to have pretended to be Mr Farquhar’s lover in the hopes of receiving his money, the prosecution argued that the killing was designed to look like a suicide or accident caused by alcohol poisoning.

Mr Farquhar’s cause of death was found to be a result of acute alcohol toxicity and post-mortem Flurazepam, which is commonly used to treat insomnia.

Interest in the case, which drew national headlines in 2019, was reignited two years ago when it was made the subject of a BBC four-part drama. Called The Sixth Commandment, Timothy Spall was cast as Mr Farquhar with Éanna Hardwicke taking on the role of Field.

A legal dispute around the causation of Mr Farquhar’s death will be examined and whether the teacher, who also had books published, willingly drank whisky which contributed to his death and whether the deception enacted by Field amounted to murder.

During the murder trial, Field’s legal team argued that his conduct could not amount to murder. Field believes that the jury was given incorrect instructions around the legal definition of causation and therefore his sentencing was incorrect.

A spokesperson for the CCRC said: “An application to the CCRC was received in September 2022 making two submissions: firstly, that the criticism on the directions on causation is supported by decisions on consent procured by deception in the law of sexual offences (where consent is invalidated only if the deception is as to the nature of the act or the identity of the perpetrator).

“Secondly, it has been argued there are exceptional circumstances which justify the court to reconsider the argument on causation which was made on appeal. Exceptional circumstances are considered where an argument has developed that could persuade the court that the conviction is unsafe.

“The issue of causation was dealt with extensively at trial and the appeal, but the CCRC has considered that this case should be referred as there is sufficient merit in the submissions now, giving rise to a real possibility that the court will find his conviction of murder unsafe.”