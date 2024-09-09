Thames Valley Police is investigating an incident of alleged racially aggravated abuse reported in an Aylesbury Vale town.

A man was allegedly verbally abused in Buckingham at around 7.35pm on Saturday 17 August. Thames Valley Police says a man in his 20s was approached by two offenders on Hunter Street and was verbally abused.

Investigating officer PC Guy Richards, part of Buckingham’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We will not tolerate racism or violence of this nature on our patch, and we are investigating this incident as a priority.

“If you witnessed or have images or footage of this incident, please call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43240395836.

An image appeal in connection to the incident has ended

“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via its website.”

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article contained a picture of two individuals Thames Valley Police said it would like to speak to regarding the incident. Both men who may have vital information to share with police officers have now been identified.